29 Nov 2020
Healthy Habits
Coimbatore

Man arrested for sexually harrasing a married woman in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

November 29, 2020

A 32 year old man was arrested for sending obscene videos and images to a woman and sexually harassing her.

A 32 year old woman belonging to Sundarapuram in Coimbatore was residing with her husband in the same are. Also in the same area a man called Chandran of the same age was sexually harassing the lady for a long time.
He had recently sent nude pictures of the woman to her husband. Following this she lodge a complaint with Kuniamuthur police station and he was arrested. Investigations revealed that the two wear in an affair and Chandran had captured the pictures and videos of their intimate moments.

The woman who suspected that Chandrans intentions were malafied she stopped talking to him and severed connections. Angered by this, the man sent the pictures of their intimate moments to her husband.

Based on this, the woman filed a complaint of sexual harassment and following that, Chandran was arrested. He was produced before the court and jailed.

