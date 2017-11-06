Man attempts self immolation in Tirupur collectorate

by CovaipostNetwork

A 52-year-old daily wage earner attempted self immolation at the district collectorate in Tirupur on Monday.

Jayaraj, hailing from Nalloothupalayam, who arrived at the collectorate suddenly poured kerosene on himself and attempted to light the match stick. However, a section of public and police immediately overpowered him.

A memorandum, which Jayaraj brought to submit the administration, said that the 14-cent land owned by him was transferred to his name by his brother and through fraudulent methods a loan was taken from a bank.

Despite complaints, police in Anupparpalayam failed to take any action and as a last resort he had come to the Collector seeking justice.

Police took Jayaraj into custody for interrogation.