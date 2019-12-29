  • Download mobile app
December 29, 2019
Coimbatore

Man beaten to death in liquor outlet over cell phone dispute in Coimbatore       

Covai Post Network

December 29, 2019

Coimbatore: One person was beaten to death on charges of stealing a mobile phone in a Government run liquor outlet in Nallampalayam in the city Sunday.
     

According to police, Muthusamy (48) had gone to consume liquor in the outlet and noticed a cell phone lying near the table and kept it in his pocket.
      

As one of the  four member gang, consuming liquor in the same shop, complained of missing his cellphone and gave a call from friend’s phone, which rang from the pocket of Muthusamy.
    

Though Muthursamy claimed that he found the phone near the table and had not stolen it, the gang refused to accept his theory and started beating him mercilessly, resulting in his death, police said.
    

While two persons were arrested, search was on for other two and further investigations on, they said.

