  • US President Donald Trump gets support from several lawmakers on ‘extreme vetting” plans
  • Rahul Gandhi says Congress will demand probe into NTPC plant explosio
  • Chhattisgarh: 2 naxals arrested with a 3 kg tiffin bomb and other equipments in Bijapur
  • Two leaves symbol case: Delhi court questions delay by Delhi Police in filing supplementary chargesheet against TTV Dinakaran, others
Coimbatore

Man escapes with gold worth Rs. 5 lakh

Covai Post Network
November 2, 2017

Police have launched a manhunt for a man who escaped with gold worth Rs. 5 lakhs from a jewellery workshop.

According to police, Sheik Noor Hussain, hailing from West Bengal, was working at a workshop owned by one Alimudeen at Uppara Street. On October 2, one Imran of DB Road had given 218 grams of gold to Alimudeen to make some jewels. However, Sheik Noor took away the gold and escaped.

Following a complaint from Imran, B 8 Variety Hall Road police registered a case under Section 30 of IPC. A special team has been formed to nab Sheik Noor.

