Man escapes with gold worth Rs. 5 lakh

Police have launched a manhunt for a man who escaped with gold worth Rs. 5 lakhs from a jewellery workshop.

According to police, Sheik Noor Hussain, hailing from West Bengal, was working at a workshop owned by one Alimudeen at Uppara Street. On October 2, one Imran of DB Road had given 218 grams of gold to Alimudeen to make some jewels. However, Sheik Noor took away the gold and escaped.

Following a complaint from Imran, B 8 Variety Hall Road police registered a case under Section 30 of IPC. A special team has been formed to nab Sheik Noor.