Man held for impregnating a minor girl, booked under POCSO in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : A cutting master in a banian company was taken into custody Saturday on charges of impregnating a minor girl, working

with him near Sulur on the out skrits.

According to police, the 17-year old girl complained of stomach ache and on examination, it was found she was six month pregnant.

After the girl narrated the matter, the parents lodged a complaint, based on which police secured 21-year old Suresh, hailing from Dindigul district

and working as cutting master, they said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Suresh had taken the girl to him room and sexually assaulted.

Police have registered a case under POCSO Act against the accused and further investigations on.