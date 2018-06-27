Man held in Coimbatore for cheating

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: City police arrested a person for cheating a financier near New Siddhapupudur here of Rs 40 lakh.

Anto Julian (35) of Amman Nagar near Ganapathy in the city had borrowed Rs 40 lakh from Saravanakumar (38) for commencing his own business on September 2016. He did not return the money.

When Saravanakumar asked for the amount, Anto issued a cheque which bounced. Saravanakumar lodged a case in Kattor police station.

According to police, Anto did not start a business with the Rs 40 lakh he borrowed. Police registered a case against Anto under the Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code.