Man on temple visit  killed by elephant

Coimbatore : A 28-year-old motorcycle rider was killed by an elephant in a reserve forest area in Poondi coming under Bolvampatti range on the outskirts, police said Sunday.



Identified as Prabhu, a resident of Selvapura, the man was going to a temple around 10 PM, when a wild elephant blocked his way and attacked, resulting in his spot death, they said.



The body was shifted to the Government Hospital this morning.



The forest department has warned the people not to venture to the temple, situated inside the reserve forest.