Covai Post Network





“Manidhaneya Vaara Vizha” was held at the Bishop Appasamy College of Arts and Sciences on January 27, from 5 pm onwards. About 100 school and college students participated in this event.

Arularasu I.P.S, Superintendent of Police Coimbatore (Rural) was the chief guest. He spoke about humanitarian values to the students.

He also awarded students who had won prizes in various competitions that were conducted.