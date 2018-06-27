  • Download mobile app

28 Jun 2018, Edition - 1080, Thursday

  • US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet in Helsinki, Finland on July 16
  • Chartered Private Plane crashes in Mumbai in Ghatkopar area
  • The plane crashed in an open area in Ghatkopar
  • The decision was taken at the FATF Plenary in Paris
  • Deputy CM G Parameshwara has called for meeting of all Congress Ministers at KPCC today
  • Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee, who was taken to a hospital is in critical condition
Mansoor Ali Khan gets bail

Covai Post Network

June 27, 2018

COIMBATORE: The Principal District Court in Salem on Wednesday granted bail to Tamil film actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who was arrested and lodged in the Central Jail there for intimidating the people against Tamil Nadu Government on Salem-Chennai eight lane project.

A case was registered against the actor for speaking against the Government and also threatening to hack eight persons to death if the Government went ahead with the project and was arrested on May 17 in Chennai and brought and lodged in the jail in Salem.

A court in Omalur in Salem had refused the bail to Khan a couple of days ago, while an environmentalist Piyush Manush, who reportedly taken Khan to the villages to speak against the project, was granted bail.

As Khan filed a bail petition in Principal District court, which came for hearing, Judge P. Mohanraj granted bail to him and asked him to appear before police whenever he was summoned.

