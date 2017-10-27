Maoist Bhagat Singh surrenders in Salem after 5 years

A Maoist who was on the run for the last five years, today surrendered before Salem SP, Rajan.
Bhagat Singh, a native Oothankarai in Krishnagiri district, was one of the 32 persons arrested by Q branch police for undergoing arms training in Onnakkarai jungles in 2002.
There was a firing during the operations, in which one Parthibhan was killed.
As Singh had not completed 18 years then, he was admitted to the juvenile home, after he was booked under POTA.
Though he had come out on conditional bail in 2012, Singh failed to appear before the Court or police station and was at large. Singh, along with his lawyer, today surrendered before Rajan.
Singh said that he was working as a coolie while on bail. But due to pressure from police, he decided to remain in hiding.
Since police came to know about his workplace, they were after him reportedly to finish him off in an encounter, Singh alleged.
Stating that two of his roommates were taken into custody by police to exert pressure on him, Lakshmanan said that as he has surrendered now, police should release them immediately.
