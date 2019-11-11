  • Download mobile app
11 Nov 2019
Maoist trainer remanded to judicial custody

Covai Post Network

November 11, 2019

Coimbatore : A district court here today remanded the master Maoist trainer, Deepak to judicial custody until November 22.

Deepak was arrested by the Special Task Force of Tamil Nadu during a search in dense forests on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border a couple of days ago.

Since he has sustained injuries during an encounter by Thunderbolt of Kerala, in which four persons were killed, Deepak is undergoing treatment at the Government hospital here.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge, R Shaktivel visited the hospital in the early hours and issued an order remanding Deepak to custody. Deepak, who hails from Chattisagarh and was training a large Maoist activists, however is still undergoing treatment in the prisoners’ ward, police said.

