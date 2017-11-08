  • Download mobile app
Coimbatore

Maoists’ custody extended till Dec 4

by Covai Post Network

November 8, 2017

The custody of five Maoists lodged in the Central jail has been extended till December four.

The five – Roopesh (in Thrissur Jail), Shyna, Anup, Kannan and Veeramani – were arrested from Karumathampatti near here two years ago and detained under NSA. They have been lodged in prison on charges of sedition, conspiracy and being members of banned organisation.

As the case came up in the District Sessions Court, Roopesh while being brought from Thrissur jail, raised slogans against the demonetisation.

Due to security reasons, others were produced through video conferencing and Judge Pongiappan posted the case for December 4.

Roopesh was taken back to Thrissur amid tight security.

