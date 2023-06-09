Marico organises the biggest pan India clean up drive, cleans over 500 kgs of waste on ‘Marico Impact Day’

Covai Post Network





The initiative saw participation from 200+members across locations in India

Coimbatore : Reaffirming its commitment to ‘make a difference’ and create a better future, Marico Limited, one of India’s leading FMCG companies, has dedicated 3rd June as ‘Marico Impact Day’. Marking this occasion for the first time, the company organised its biggest ever volunteering drive— ahead of World Environment Day. Organised in 9 cities on 3rd June 2023, the clean-up drive saw participation from more than 200volunteers— Marico members and their loved ones, who came together to collect over 500 Kgs of waste from lakes, rivers and beaches.

‘Marico Impact Day’ exemplifies the company’scommitment to environmental sustainability goals and its dedication to making a positive impact on society. By mobilizing its members and partnering with local communities, the company aims to drive lasting change and inspire a culture of cleanliness and responsible waste management. This initiative reflects the company’s aim to encourage their members to make an impact and drive a positive change in line with the ‘Be The Impact’ pillar of their TVP.

Speaking on the occasion, AmitBhasin, Chief Legal Officer & Group General Counsel and Secretary, CSR Committee, Marico Limited said, “At Marico, we strive to create a culture where all our members can bring their purpose and passion to life. ‘Marico Impact Day’ is a small initiative through which we aim to provide a platform to individuals to be a part of the change they wish to see in the world. The mega clean-up drive, organised as a part of this initiative, gave an opportunity to our members to make a direct, positive impact on the environment and communities. We hope it will inspire others to join our mission to build a cleaner and healthier future for all, and a more sustainable world.”

Marico Limited has consistently reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability and climate action with initiatives that integrate the guiding principles of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). The company recently announced its ESG 2.0 framework to power its ‘Decade of Action’, highlighting key measures undertaken to reduce its environmental impact and carbon footprint, as well as to improve the sustainability of its business operations. The companyaims to achieve net-zero emissions in India by 2030 and global operations by 2040. Marico is also doing stellar work to reduce plastics pollution; recyclable plastics account for 96% of its current packaging portfolio and the company remains on track to have 100% recyclable packaging by 2025.

For this pan-India volunteering drive, Marico e partnered with several non-profit organisations such as VFI, Captain Social, Hara Jeevan, Nature Mates, Khushiyaan Foundation and more to bring this alive. At the clean-up, volunteers from Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jalgao, Kolkata, Perundurai and Pondicherry spent the day cleaning the beaches, lakes, etc.