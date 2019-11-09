Master Maoist trainer arrested

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A person, said to be master trainer in Maoist activities, was arrested Saturday from Moolakangal a dense forest near here on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

Special Task Force of Tamil Nadu was searching for Maoists ,who had reportedly infiltrated into the state forests, after an encounter by Kerala Thunderbolt in which four extremists were killed a fortnight ago.

After recovery of a pen drive from the place of encounter which revealed that a person, identified as Deepak Chandu, hailing from Chattisgarh, was training a few people in shooting, STF intensified the combing operations to flush out the hidden Maoists in tribal areas..

During search, STF personnel nabbed Deepak from Moolakkangal.

Deepak, who sustained injuries on hands and legs during the encounter was brought to the Government Hospital here for treatment, police said.