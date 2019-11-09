  • Download mobile app
10 Nov 2019, Edition - 1580, Sunday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Sensex jumps 200 points to hit new all-time high of 40,670; Nifty above 12,000-mark
  • No talks between Mohan Bhagwat, Uddhav Thackeray yet: Sanjay Raut
  • Young Congress MLAs are willing to support Shiv Sena directly or indirectly to form the government in Maharashtra
Travel

Coimbatore

Master Maoist trainer arrested

Covai Post Network

November 9, 2019

Coimbatore : A person, said to be master trainer in Maoist activities, was arrested Saturday from Moolakangal a dense forest near here on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

Special Task Force of Tamil Nadu was searching for Maoists ,who had reportedly infiltrated into the state forests, after an encounter by Kerala Thunderbolt in which four extremists were killed a fortnight ago.

After recovery of a pen drive from the place of encounter which revealed that a person, identified as Deepak Chandu, hailing from Chattisgarh, was training a few people in shooting, STF intensified the combing operations to flush out the hidden Maoists in tribal areas..

During search, STF personnel nabbed Deepak from Moolakkangal.

Deepak, who sustained injuries on hands and legs during the encounter was brought to the Government Hospital here for treatment, police said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿