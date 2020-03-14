  • Download mobile app
14 Mar 2020, Edition - 1705, Saturday
MBA graduate held for attempt to rob ATM in Pollachi

Covai Post Network

March 14, 2020

Coimbatore, Mar 14 : A 28-year old MBA graduate was held Saturday, after he attempted to break open an ATM of a
private bank in nearby Pollachi.

As the youth, a BTech and MBA degree holder, tried to break open the ATM, an alert was sounded in Bank’s head office in Mumbai, who in turn informed Pollachi police around 3.30 AM, police said. Police, who rushed to the spot, verified the surveillance camera there and noticed a person, hitting the ATM and leaving in a car.

Based on the registration number, police intercepted the car and inquiry revealed the identify of the youth as Hariprasad (28) and hailing from Theni in the State. The youth was taken into custody and further investigation was on to ascertain whether he was involved in any ATM heist.

