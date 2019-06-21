  • Download mobile app
21 Jun 2019
Coimbatore

Media persons condemn attack on TV journalist

Covai Post Network

June 21, 2019

Coimbatore : Over 50  media persons Friday staged a demonstration condemning the attack on  TV reporters G Muthuvel in Sattankulam two days ago.
   
The journalists, under the banner of Coimbatore District Journalists Association, raised slogans against the attack and also demanded action against a police official for allegedly instigating three persons to carry out the attack on Muthuvel.
    
The agitators wanted the Centre and State governments to provide protection to the journalists and enact a legislation to ensure their safety.

 A similar protest demonstration was held at nearby Tirupur.
     
Muthuvel, who works for Polimer News in Srivaikuntam area, had sustained serious head injuries in the attack

