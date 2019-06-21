Media persons condemn attack on TV journalist

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Over 50 media persons Friday staged a demonstration condemning the attack on TV reporters G Muthuvel in Sattankulam two days ago.



The journalists, under the banner of Coimbatore District Journalists Association, raised slogans against the attack and also demanded action against a police official for allegedly instigating three persons to carry out the attack on Muthuvel.



The agitators wanted the Centre and State governments to provide protection to the journalists and enact a legislation to ensure their safety.

A similar protest demonstration was held at nearby Tirupur.



Muthuvel, who works for Polimer News in Srivaikuntam area, had sustained serious head injuries in the attack