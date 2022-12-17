Medix Global and Mpower are partnering to further reduce the stigma around mental health in India

Covai Post Network

Mumbai : Globally, the world is witnessing an ongoing rise in mental health issues, accelerated by the global pandemic.

Medix, a global health management company, delivering impactful responses to health needs servicing millions of customers, with a team of over 300 in-house physicians, and a global quality accredited network of over 4,500 world-leading specialists, has entered into a strategic partnership with Mpower – an Initiative of Aditya Birla Education Trust and leader in the mental health space in India that brings together a strong force of over 600 experienced mental health professionals, offering world-class, scientifically proven intervention techniques impacting more than 121 million lives positively. As part of the collaboration, Mpower and Medix will offer integrated and advanced tech solutions for making mental health services more accessible in India.

Together, Mpower and Medix will change the mental health dialogue in India while promoting new ways of getting help and support. The partnership brings a new, holistic approach to mental and emotional counselling and mentorship, specifically designed to reach the youth of the country.

As part of this strategic partnership, Medix India will bundle Mpower’s mental health services into its various care programs, offering its customers and partners which include leading insurers, corporate employers and other stakeholders, access to Mpower clinics and virtual mental health services.

Through the partnership Mpower as a knowledge and service partner will bring in its expertise in the mental health space offering various proven mental health solutions and therapies to patients seeking mental health support, whereas Medix will bring forth its global expertise in quality assurance, goal-setting strategies, clinical pathways, digital mental and physical assessments and innovative tools for outcomes measurement and analytics etc , thus reshaping how mental care is perceived and accessed so far in India

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Mpower said, “Mpower has always been a pioneer in the mental health space in India and this partnership is yet again a step forward to consolidate our position as a change-maker in the space. Mental health problems are common in people with medical conditions, because of a complex interplay between psychological, physical and social factors thus Mental and physical health are equally important components of overall health. The collaboration provides holistic solutions to patients who can now opt for physical and mental health services on one platform” We hope such collaborations mark a new chapter in the holistic healthcare management in India and provide equal importance to mental and physical health thus encouraging further research, engagement, accessibility and wipe of stigma associated to mental health”.

“We are proud to partner with Mpower, as we see strong alignment between the two brands, who greatly impact people’s lives,” said Ms. Sigal Atzmon, President and CEO of Medix, “Mental health is a very broad group of conditions which have a serious impact on the way they think, feel and act. We are seeing the younger generation which is faced by increased pressures driven by various factors and often, they lack the tools to cope with these challenges in a positive way. We aim to dissociate the stigma with mental health and encourage conversations and discussions while providing tangible and actionable tools to overcome challenges.”

Mental health is one of the most pressing issues in India today, particularly among young people. According to WHO’s World Mental Health Report 2022, people with severe mental health conditions die 10 to 20 years earlier than the general population, primarily from preventable physical diseases. According to Deloitte’s 2022 survey titled, “Mental health and well-being in the workplace,” 80 percent of the Indian workforce has reported mental health issues in the previous year. Despite these alarming statistics, societal stigma prevents approximately 39% of affected respondents from seeking treatment for their symptom.