02 Feb 2021, Edition - 2030, Tuesday
Meeting in Ooty  for farmers grievances

Radhakrishnan D

February 2, 2021

Udhagamandalam: A Grievances Redressal Programme for agriculturists will be held at the Additional Collectorate in Ooty on February 19 at 11 a.m.

Stating this here on Tuesday,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said that it will be conducted by strictly adhering to all the norms relating to protection from the Corona virus.

Petitions may be sent to the Joint Director of Horticulture by post (PB No.72,Ooty), in person or e-mail [email protected] on or before February 10.

