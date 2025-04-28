MG SELECT debuts M9 and Cyberster in Coimbatore for an Exclusive Preview

Covai Post Network

MG SELECT, the luxury channel of JSW MG Motor India, unveiled its maiden products – the MG M9 Presidential Limousine and the World’s Fastest MG Roadster – Cyberster– at an exclusive customer event in Coimbatore.

The showcase was limited to pre-reserve clients to provide a comprehensive preview of the vehicles ahead of the deliveries in the second quarter of FY2025.

The MG M9 sets a new benchmark in space, comfort and sustainability. This Limousine has an elegant second-row cabin featuring Presidential Seats which has 14-way adjustments, 8 massage modes, ventilation, and heating—delivering unparalleled comfort and sophistication for the evolved customer. Designed for superior chauffeur driven experience, the MG M9 represents a blend of luxurious interior design and aspirational lifestyle offerings.

Cyberster, a spiritual successor to the classic MG B, boasts electric scissor doors and a convertible roof top, intertwining luxury with tech. The electric scissor doors open in five seconds, feature remote operation capability, and operate with a single-touch button.

Apart from the striking looks, the Cyberster generates 510 PS and 725 Nm of torque from its dual-motor configuration. Performance being a key aspect, Cyberster has Asia’s Fastest Acceleration (0-100 kmph) in only 3.2 seconds at Sambhar Salt Lake, Rajasthan. The record has been verified by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.

Vinay Mohan,MG SELECT Coimbatore,” Coimbatore have a well-established appreciation for luxury automobiles, and the strong pre-reserve interest we have received signifies that the M9 and Cyberster hit the right balance of performance, technology, and refinement that discerning buyers are looking for.”

The preview event highlighted MG SELECT’s commitment to establishing a strong presence in India’s luxury automotive sector, offering alternatives that blend performance with advanced technology.