Migrant workers come to street seeking food and proper shelter in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed in Sundarapuram area in the city Saturday, when nearly 200 migrant workers squatted on the road seeking food and shelter, which was deprived due to section 144 imposed in the city.

About 400 migrant workers, mostly of construction field, are staying in and around the Sundarapuram area and nearly 200 gathered near a school and started raising slogans seeking food and squatted on the road.

On information, police rushed to the spot and asked them to disperse since Sec.144 in force. As the workers started ‘booing,’ a senior police official warned them to use lathi to disperse them.

At this all of them ran away for safety, police said.

However, the official managed to arrange for their food and assured to take up their issue with the district administration, they said