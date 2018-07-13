Mini emergency like situation prevailing in TN: AIDWA

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: There is a ‘mini emergency’ like situation prevailing in Tamil Nadu, curbing freedom of expression, AIDWA alleged on Friday.

“The situation is so tight that the Government is arresting and threatening those who speak against it or any projects even though it is affecting the common man,” AIDWA Vice-President, U. Vasuki told reporters here.

“Leaders of political parties and social organisations were arrested and farmers (whose land is being acquired) were threatened for opposing the Salem-Chennai Green Corridor,” Vasuki said.

“There is no freedom of expression in the State, where one should not criticise or opine on any project or any policies of the Government, which affected the people, particularly women, Dalits and tribals. There is undeclared Section 144 in the area to prevent the people from assembling,” she said.

On the Rs.3,150 contract to Suez of France to maintain the drinking water for Coimbatore city for 26 years, Vasuki alleged that there could be some “underhand dealing in the project”, which was not transparent and decided in haste.

Referring to CAG report on alleged illegal construction and encroachment of government lands by Isha Foundation, Vasuki, who is also a Central Committee member of CPI-M, asked the Government to take note of the report and initiate action in this regard.