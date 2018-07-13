  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
13 Jul 2018, Edition - 1095, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharamam takes on UN Secretary-General, calls UNHRC Report ‘flawed’
  • ‘Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s threat should not be taken lightly’, says Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman, JKNPP
  • Kulgam J&K: Now, an attack on cops, heavy exchange of fire is underway
  • Terrorists attack CRPF jawans deployed at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag of South Kashmir. Two CRPF jawans got critically injured
  • ‘Don’t forget 1987’, warns Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti
  • Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was addressing a women welfare programme in Panchkula when he made the statement
  • BJP President Amit Shah is set to visit Telangana today
Travel

Coimbatore

Mini emergency like situation prevailing in TN: AIDWA

Covai Post Network

July 13, 2018

COIMBATORE: There is a ‘mini emergency’ like situation prevailing in Tamil Nadu, curbing freedom of expression, AIDWA alleged on Friday.

“The situation is so tight that the Government is arresting and threatening those who speak against it or any projects even though it is affecting the common man,” AIDWA Vice-President, U. Vasuki told reporters here.

“Leaders of political parties and social organisations were arrested and farmers (whose land is being acquired) were threatened for opposing the Salem-Chennai Green Corridor,” Vasuki said.

“There is no freedom of expression in the State, where one should not criticise or opine on any project or any policies of the Government, which affected the people, particularly women, Dalits and tribals. There is undeclared Section 144 in the area to prevent the people from assembling,” she said.

On the Rs.3,150 contract to Suez of France to maintain the drinking water for Coimbatore city for 26 years, Vasuki alleged that there could be some “underhand dealing in the project”, which was not transparent and decided in haste.

Referring to CAG report on alleged illegal construction and encroachment of government lands by Isha Foundation, Vasuki, who is also a Central Committee member of CPI-M, asked the Government to take note of the report and initiate action in this regard.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿