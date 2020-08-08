Minister issues BC community certificates to Ezhava Thiyyas

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani Saturday thanked Chief Minister, K Palanisamy and Deputy

Chief Minister, O Paneereselvam, for according Backward Class status to Ezhuva-Thiyya Community in the State.

Speaking at a function, where he handed over the BC status certificates to a few persons, Velumani said that Chief Minister was kind and generous enough to fulfill the demands of the Coimbatore region.

The government has accorded the BC status to Ezhava-Thiyya community 10 days ago, which was a 40-year old demand from the community, with

an historical government order, he said.

He recollected that former chief minister, J Jayalalithaa had promised the community to accord the BC status and more members from the community will be issued the certificate at the office of Collectorate.

The community were omitted from the BC list in 1976, after the then government decided not to give the status to the communities which were

outside the State, as the majority of Thiyya hailed from Malabar taluks in Kerala.