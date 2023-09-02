Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan to inaugurate Advantage Innovation Conclave in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

MindEscapes, renowned for its inventive solutions, in a strategic collaboration with knowledge giants KPMG, proudly launches AdvantEdge™️ – a pioneering initiative revolutionizing the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) landscape.

Borne from MindEscapes’ creative crucible, AdvantEdge™️ is designed to catalyse MSME growth. The program promises tailor-made solutions propelling innovation, steering businesses towards an exponential growth arc. Features include an enriching two-day retreat amidst Nilgiris’ tranquillity, bespoke post-retreat mentoring, and a year-long gateway to an invaluable Knowledge Hub, bridging entrepreneurs with industry forerunners.

The curtain-raiser for AdvantEdge™️ is set for 6th September at The Residency Towers, Coimbatore during the much-anticipated AdvantEdge™️ Innovation Conclave. This conclave strives to synergize Policymakers, Innovators, Facilitators, and Challengers via a MindEscapes™️ facilitated platform, showcasing Tamil Nadu’s MSME sector’s unparalleled potential.

The event will be illuminated by Hon. Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister of IT and Digital Services, Govt of Tamil Nadu, alongside industry vanguards.

AdvantEdge™️ isn’t just a program; it’s an ecosystem. Exclusive features:

·Nilgiri Retreats: Two-day intensive workshops, helmed by KPMG mavens and industry leaders, tailored to address MSME-centric challenges.

·Bespoke Solutions: Custom-crafted strategies ensuring directed, sustained growth trajectories.

·Continued Support: Post-retreat, MSMEs gain 30-day dedicated team support and an annual innovation expert network.

·MindEscapes® Solo Membership (Limited Edition): A gateway granting unparalleled privileges – from global club accesses to signature events.

The plethora also encompasses a Mentorship Program, Funding Avenues, Business Showcases, Webinars, Prototype Development, Marketing Aids, Innovation Tournaments, Premium Tech Tools, Strategic Alliances, Awards, Global Market Forays, and Investor Pitches.

Registered MSMEs committed to innovation and growth can harness AdvantEdge™️’s potential. Dive deep. Transform. Rise with AdvantEdge.