Minor fire in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital ward

Coimbatore : A minor fire broke out in the Govenrment Hospital here, causing panic among the patients and general pubic alike today.

The reason of the fire was said to be electric short circuit and the hospital staff managed to put off the fire using extinguishers.

However, no one was injured in the fire, which resulted in heavy smoke in the nearby area, including the isolated ward for Covid-19 and shops and banks.

Panic gripped for some time, considering the major fire in the wards of Covid-19 in Gujarat and Vijayawada and some 300 persons ran out for safety.

The fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene and put off the fire and reduced the smoke.