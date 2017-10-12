Mobile shop gutted in fire in Pollachi

A mobile shop in Pollachi was gutted in a fire yesterday. The loss is estimated to be around Rs.4.5 lakh. Fire and Rescue officials said the mishap could have been due to short circuit.

According to police, Yuvaraj, who runs Sree Kannan mobile and accessories shop at Kadai Veethi in Kottur, Valparai, went home around 9:30 pm on Wednesday. Mahendran M, who works at a pawn shop nearby, noticed smoke and immediately alerted him and people nearby.

Fire tenders from Pollachi rushed to the spot and doused the fire in a 20-minute operation.

According to police, 50 mobile phones, a computer, a photocopier and a laminating machine were damaged.