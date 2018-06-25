Monkey rescued from house near Sungam

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: A two-year-old monkey was rescued from a house near Sungam on Monday.

According to sources, the monkey was chained and locked in a room by an Anglo-Indian, who had kept it as a pet.

On information about a monkey (Bonnet Macaque) being chained and locked up in a room, members of Vanam Trust of India conducted a search in a house and found the primate chained to a window.

Immediately they alerted the Forest officials, who rushed to the spot and rescued the monkey. The team, led by Forest Ranger Suresh, later let the monkey into the reserve forest.

“Bonnet Macaque has been categorised under Schedule II and having them in residential area is against the law . The animal was not used for any commercial purpose. The owner had kept her as a pet. Considering his age, we did not file any case against him,” officials said.