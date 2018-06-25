  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
26 Jun 2018, Edition - 1078, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is meeting J&K Governor NN Vohra
  • Building collapsed in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie, NDRF teams has been put on alert, security measures are underway
  • CBI moves SC against bail granted to Karti Chidambaram in INX media case by the High Court
  • After Soz Book controversy, former PM Manmohan Singh to skip the book launch event
  • SC agrees to hear plea by Subramanian Swamy to be heard in a PIL relating to ED investigation in the Aircel maxis case
  • Engineer Rashid & others detained while they staged protest demanding action against Lal Singh
  • Kashmir editors guild likely to take action, will file complaint against Lal Singh
  • The Jammu & Kashmir police confirms that terrorists killed Shujaat Bhukari on Pakistan’s order
  • Shujaat Bukhari was a marked man as he advocated for dialogue between India and Pakistan
Travel

Coimbatore

Monkey rescued from house near Sungam

Covai Post Network

June 25, 2018

COIMBATORE: A two-year-old monkey was rescued from a house near Sungam on Monday.

According to sources, the monkey was chained and locked in a room by an Anglo-Indian, who had kept it as a pet.

On information about a monkey (Bonnet Macaque) being chained and locked up in a room, members of Vanam Trust of India conducted a search in a house and found the primate chained to a window.

Immediately they alerted the Forest officials, who rushed to the spot and rescued the monkey. The team, led by Forest Ranger Suresh, later let the monkey into the reserve forest.

“Bonnet Macaque has been categorised under Schedule II and having them in residential area is against the law . The animal was not used for any commercial purpose. The owner had kept her as a pet. Considering his age, we did not file any case against him,” officials said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿