More arrests likely in Pollachi sexual assault case

Covai Post Network

The Central Bureau of Investigation made three more arrests in the Pollachi sexual assault case on January 6. AIADMK functionary (since expelled) Arulanantham (34), Heran Paul (29) and Babu alias Bike Babu (27) were taken into custody post the inputs provided by three young women who were among the scores of women sexually assaulted by a gang.

Based on the inputs provided by the girls, the CBI is on the lookout for three more people. On February 12, 2019, a woman lodged a complaint with the Pollachi East Police alleging that she had been abducted and gang-raped. Subsequently, Vasant Kumar, Sabarirajan and Satheesh were arrested by the police on March 3, 2019. Thirunavukarasu, who is considered the main culprit, was caught on March 11, 2019. One Manivannan surrendered in the court.

During the investigation, it came to light that several of these young women were taken to a farmhouse, raped and intimidated into the video being taken of the gang-rape.