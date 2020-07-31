More organisations up in arms against CPIM spokesperson

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Close on the heels of many organisations and individuals seeking legal action against the CPIM spokeperson, Sundaravalli

for making derogatory remarks against Saint-poet, Thirugnanasambandhar and his Thevaram, Sakthi Sena Makkal Iayakkam today demanded stringent action against her.

Her speech in a YouTube channel has hurt the sentiments of many Hindus, particularly Tamils and Saivites, who revered the saint and his Thevaram,said Sakthi Sena in a petition .

The organisation said that Sundaravalli’s remarks, besides hurting the religious sentiments,was also tantamount to instigating violence. The police should immediately take stringent action against Sunvaravalli to maintain law and order.

Many Pro-Hindu outfits and a Saivite group had already lodged complaints with the Police and the district collector, for taking action against her.

Manikavasagam, a Shiva devotee had also filed a complaint with the Police commissioner seeking stringent action against her.