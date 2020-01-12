Most of the cases in Lok Pal not coming under its purview of act

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Most of the cases filed in the Lok Pal were disposed of as they were not coming under its purview or the jurisdiction, its Chairman Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose said Sunday.

About 1,100 some thing cases have been received before the one-year old Lok Pal and the members sat and discussed and found that the most of the cases were not coming under its jurisdiction or act and disposed of, Ghose told reporters here.

However, the persons who had filed the cases were told to process their cases in the particular committee or institutions to get their allegations resolved for their own benefit, he said.

” Any Other allegation and grievances, we will arrange to take up and there is no difficulty to carry on with full swing,”he said.

Stating that the Lok Pal will function from new office from the end of January or February first week, Ghose said +we are in a position to start our work.

To a question whether Lok Pal can take up suo moto cases, such as a Congress MLA from Puducherry charging his own government immersed in deep corruption, Ghose said that the matter has not been formulated yet and as and when the matter come they will decide.

He said that an awareness should be created about Lok Pal by the people, particularly media.

Ghose, earlier addressing the 31st convocation of Avanashilingam University for Women, exhorted the students to crave for learning with application of knowledge in the uplift of down-trodden people and betterment of society.

It was the power of the youth, which must rise to the challenge to achieve the targets of eradication of poverty, health for all, education of all, power for all and higher level of life standards, Ghose said.

A total of 2,095 students, including Phd, PG and UG, received the degree at convocation.