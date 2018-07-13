13 Jul 2018, Edition - 1095, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharamam takes on UN Secretary-General, calls UNHRC Report ‘flawed’
- ‘Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s threat should not be taken lightly’, says Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman, JKNPP
- Kulgam J&K: Now, an attack on cops, heavy exchange of fire is underway
- Terrorists attack CRPF jawans deployed at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag of South Kashmir. Two CRPF jawans got critically injured
- ‘Don’t forget 1987’, warns Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti
- Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was addressing a women welfare programme in Panchkula when he made the statement
- BJP President Amit Shah is set to visit Telangana today
Mother attempts suicide after drowning kids in Tirupur
Covai Post Network
July 13, 2018
Coimbatore : A middle aged woman today attempted to commit suicide by self immolation, after drowning her two kids in the water sump in the front of the house in Poomalur in Tirupur district.
Neighbours heard the screams of Shivaranjini, wife of a former panchayat president, and rushed to her house where they noticed that she was in flames, police said.
She was immediately rushed to the government hospital, where she is being treated for third degree burns.
Meanwhile, neighbours noticed the bodies of her six-year-old daughter and eight-month-old son, floating in the sump.