Mother hangs to death along with 18-month old baby in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :In a gruesome incident, a 26-year old woman committed suicide by hanging along with her 18-month old baby to death

in Negamam in the district.

The woman, Tamizhselvi was suffering from thyroid, along with stomach pain and was under treatment for long, police said.

She had called her mother in Udumalpet yesterday evening and told that she was not interested in life and asked her to look after the child.

Since there was no response from Tamizhselvi’s phone, th mother alerted his son, who rushed to the spot.

Since the door was locked from inside, with the help of neighbours son broke open the door only to find the woman and 18 month old Yasavi hanging dead on the rope.

On information, police rushed to the house and retrieved the bodies and sent for postmortem. Further investigations on.