  • Download mobile app
26 Sep 2019, Edition - 1535, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Accept claim Chabutra Ram’s birthplace, say Muslim parties
  • ‘Benjamin Mendy is like a brother to him’, Pep Guardiola defends Bernado Silva over ‘racist’ tweet
  • Report: India and US will have a trade deal very soon, said US President Donald Trump .
Travel

Coimbatore

Mother-son electrocuted in Anamalai, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

September 26, 2019

Coimbatore : A 75-year old woman and her son were electrocuted, as they came into contact with an electric wire attached to a pole in their house in Anamalai in the district.

According to police, Ravikumar (50), a farmer by profession, was drying the wet clothes on a iron string attached to a zinc-roofed shed which came into contact with a live electric wire.

Seeing the son struggling, the woman Bhagyalakshmi tried to rescue him by pulling him. However, both got electrocuted. Investigations are on, they said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿