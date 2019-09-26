Mother-son electrocuted in Anamalai, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 75-year old woman and her son were electrocuted, as they came into contact with an electric wire attached to a pole in their house in Anamalai in the district.

According to police, Ravikumar (50), a farmer by profession, was drying the wet clothes on a iron string attached to a zinc-roofed shed which came into contact with a live electric wire.

Seeing the son struggling, the woman Bhagyalakshmi tried to rescue him by pulling him. However, both got electrocuted. Investigations are on, they said.