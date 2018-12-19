Mou to establish greenhouse unit in Dharmapuri KVK

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In order to establish a Green house unit at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), has entered into a MoU with Borougue (India) Private Ltd, Mumbai.

The greenhouse model for protected cultivation will be demonstrated at KVK for the benefit of farmers with high value flowers and vegetables like Gerbera, Chrysanthemum, Capsicum and Cucumber, a varsity release said today.

MoU was signed by Dr. D. Sudhagar, TNAU Registrar and Borougue (India) Vice President Anil Krishna in the presence of TNAU VIce Chancellor Dr. N. Kumar last evening.