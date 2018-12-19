  • Download mobile app
20 Dec 2018, Edition - 1255, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • High Court slams West Bengal state’s reasoning, BJP’s ‘Save Democracy’ Yatra allowed
  • Big setback for West Bengal govt! Calcutta HC allows BJP’s Rath Yatra
  • Gunjan Khemka, a businessman and a BJP Leader has been shot dead outside his factory gate in Vaishali district
  • Delhi University now plans to introduce entrance exam-based admissions for all its nine undergraduate courses
  • Delhi court grants interim bail to Lalu Yadav in IRCTC scam case
  • Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11:00 am on 21st December
  • Trump declares victory over IS in Syria, orders US troops home
  • Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will visit Delhi tomorrow
Travel

Coimbatore

Mou to establish greenhouse unit in Dharmapuri KVK

Covai Post Network

December 19, 2018

Coimbatore : In order to establish a Green house unit at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), has entered into a MoU with Borougue (India) Private Ltd, Mumbai.

The greenhouse model for protected cultivation will be demonstrated at KVK for the benefit of farmers with high value flowers and vegetables like Gerbera, Chrysanthemum, Capsicum and Cucumber, a varsity release said today.

MoU was signed by Dr. D. Sudhagar, TNAU Registrar and Borougue (India) Vice President Anil Krishna in the presence of TNAU VIce Chancellor Dr. N. Kumar last evening.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿