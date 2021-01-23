Moved by plight of MSMEs, Rahul Gandhi pledges to voice his support

Covai Post Network

Rahul Gandhi expressed his solidarity with a businessman who asked him to speak in the Parliament on the plight of small businesses.

Rahul Gandhi will spend three days in Tamil Nadu, starting in Coimbatore, touring Tirupur, Erode, Karur and Dindigul districts and meeting people. The three-day tour is named ‘Vaanga – Oru Kai Papom’. Rahul who arrived in Coimbatore, was given an enthusiastic welcome.

Rahul Gandhi also attended a panel discussion organized with the industry. Speaking on the occasion, K.E. Raghunathan, convener of the Consortium of Indian Associations, said, I am not speaking for myself. I am speaking on behalf of the small business federations. Entrepreneurs are fighting.

Thirty per cent of the seven crore entrepreneurs in India have now quit their businesses. Most importantly, small entrepreneurs have lost 2.1 crore jobs. Entrepreneurs have money problems, lack of manpower, shortage of raw materials. It is scary to open newspapers, said Raghunathan.

“98 per cent of the people in the country are small entrepreneurs. We need a separate cabinet for this. They cannot join us with big companies. Now we are losing entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs cannot cry openly. But we are all crying. Be a voice for us,” Raghunathan said.

Responding to this, Rahul Gandhi said, “I fully accept your request. We cannot strengthen the nation without strengthening small businesses. Tell us your problem even though we are not in power now. I am ready to work with you to solve the problem. I will definitely raise my voice for you.”