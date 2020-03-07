  • Download mobile app
07 Mar 2020
MSc student gets appointment order as sanitation worker in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

March 7, 2020

Coimbatore : An MSc Girl student was among the 321 persons, who were given appointment order for conservatorynworkers in the city corporation.

The 100 ward Coimbatore City Corporation at present has 2,520 permanent and 2,308 contract sanitation workers at present. 

The corporation had called for applications for filling 549 vacant posts some months ago, for which more than 7,300 persons had applied, which included Engineering graduates, Bsc and Bcom degree holders.

After interviewing 5,200 persons, 321 were selected.
   
The function to issue appointment orders was held Friday at the Kuniyamuthur Corporation Zone and Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani had issued the order to the selected persons, in the presence of Corporation Commissioner, Sravankumar Jatavath.

An MSc student, Monica, aged 23 was one of those who got the appointment order, corporation sources said Saturday.
 
Monica was not immediately available to contact over phone. 

