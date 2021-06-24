Multi-faith chants mark 22nd anniversary of Dhyanalinga Consecration Day

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: A unique offering of devotional music and multi-faith chants marked the 22nd anniversary of the consecration of Dhyanalinga, the largest mercury-based Linga in the world. Traditional multi-faith chants by Brahmacharies, Ashram residents and Sounds of Isha (Isha’s home-grown music band) marked the day-long event which began with the chanting of Aum Namah Shivaya by Brahmacharis at 6 a.m. and ended with Nadha Aradhana, a sound-based offering at 6:10 p.m.

For the past 21 years, Hindu, Buddhist, Christian and Sufi chants have been reverberating in the dome of Dhyanalinga all-day on June 24th. In addition to this, Native American chants were also chanted this year. Though the language of the chants varied from South African to Latin to Spanish and Aramaic, the chants themselves had a common thread – they all celebrated Creation and the Universality of Life.

‘Sounds of Isha’ group dedicated Buddhist chants such as ‘Buddam Saranam Gacchami, Dhammam Saranam Gachami, Sangam Saranam Gacchami’, ‘Aum Taare Doore Doore Swaha’, ‘Namo Ratna Droya’.

Several other songs from Thevaram and powerful mantras composed by Adisankara like ‘Nirvana Shadagam’ and ‘Guru Paduka Stotram’ were sung.

Traditionally, thousands of people visit the Dhyanalinga on Consecration Day. However, it is currently closed to public due to the pandemic. The day-long chanting and the celebrations were live streamed in audio form to enable worldwide participation.

Dhyanalinga was consecrated by Sadhguru on 24 June 1999, after three years of an intense process of Prana Pratishtha, a rare form of consecration with life energies. At 13 feet 9 inches, Dhyanalinga is the largest Linga in the world. All the seven energy centers (chakras) have been raised to their highest peak and locked making the Linga a powerful live presence that induces a meditative aura in anyone who enters its precincts. Dhyanalinga does not ascribe to any particular faith or belief system nor does it require any ritual, prayer, or worship. It is open to people of all faiths and is housed inside a large dome built from nearly 300,000 bricks and herbal additives without the use of cement, steel or glass.