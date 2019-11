Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Due to engineering work between Kalburgi to Savalgi section of the Central Railways, Mumbai-Nagercoil express is diverted, and which is passing through Salem Division. .

Train No. 16339 Mumbai- Nagercoil Express is diverted Via Thane, Panvel, Roha, Thokur, Mangaluru Jn, Palakkad and Erode on November 17. 20, 21, 22. 24. 27. 28 and 29.