  • Download mobile app
11 Mar 2020, Edition - 1702, Wednesday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • As total number of coronavirus cases in Kerala touches 14, Sabarimala urges devotees to avoid visiting shrine.
  • 22 Congress MLAs have resigned so far in Madhya Pradesh.
  • Chidambaram cross-examined, refutes allegations of cash distribution in 2009 LS election
  • Jaishankar jets off to J&K, meets kin of people stuck in Iran
  • MP govt in crisis as 17 MLAs loyal to Scindia fly to Bengaluru; 20 ministers resign
  • Yes Bank moratorium may go by Saturday, says administrator Prashant Kumar.
Travel

Coimbatore

Munnani targeting Muslims to create communal violence: SDPI

Covai Post Network

March 11, 2020

Coimbatore, Mar 11 : Accusing Hindu Munnani and Sangh Parivar of attempting to organise communal violence, Tamil Nadu SDPI unit Wednesday urged police to take immediate action against those involved in such attacks against Muslims, particularly mosques and SDPI workers.

Talking to reporters, the State SDPI president, Nellai Mubarak said that Hindu Munnani was planning to create tension to divert the anti-CAA protests and police were remaining mute spectators without taking action.
He urged police to raid the houses of Munnani leaders, where a large quantity of lethal weapons were reportredly stored to create violence in this peace loving city.

Despite attack on seven persons and seven vehicles belonging to Muslim community, police were yet to take action against the culprits, he said that they only succeeded in arresting two Hindu outfit workers who hurled bomb at a mosque in Ganapati.

Police should take action against Munnani president, Kadeshvara, who once warned that Coimbatore will turn into another Gujarat, for making hate speech to incite violence, he said. Seeking to take action against the erring police officials also, who failed to bring the culprits to book, Mubarak cautioned to organise a massive agitation
if they failed to do so.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿