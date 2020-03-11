Munnani targeting Muslims to create communal violence: SDPI

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 11 : Accusing Hindu Munnani and Sangh Parivar of attempting to organise communal violence, Tamil Nadu SDPI unit Wednesday urged police to take immediate action against those involved in such attacks against Muslims, particularly mosques and SDPI workers.

Talking to reporters, the State SDPI president, Nellai Mubarak said that Hindu Munnani was planning to create tension to divert the anti-CAA protests and police were remaining mute spectators without taking action.

He urged police to raid the houses of Munnani leaders, where a large quantity of lethal weapons were reportredly stored to create violence in this peace loving city.

Despite attack on seven persons and seven vehicles belonging to Muslim community, police were yet to take action against the culprits, he said that they only succeeded in arresting two Hindu outfit workers who hurled bomb at a mosque in Ganapati.

Police should take action against Munnani president, Kadeshvara, who once warned that Coimbatore will turn into another Gujarat, for making hate speech to incite violence, he said. Seeking to take action against the erring police officials also, who failed to bring the culprits to book, Mubarak cautioned to organise a massive agitation

if they failed to do so.