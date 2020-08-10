  • Download mobile app
10 Aug 2020, Edition - 1854, Monday
Coimbatore

Murder accused takes to heels from Coimbatore hospital ward

Covai Post Network

August 10, 2020

Coimbatore : A manhunt is on for a murder-accused, who gave slip to the police an escaped from the prisoners ward in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) here.

According to police, Hemsagar of Odisha, a tailor working in Palladam hosiery unit, was arrested on charges of murdering his friend in April last and lodged in the central jail here.

Since he was found mentally upset, Hemsagar was admitted to the hospital a few days ago.

However, despite police security, he was missing from last night and the hospital management immediately informed Race Course police.

A case has been registered and manhunt is on.

