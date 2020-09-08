Murder over pickle in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Arguments over pickle led to fisticuff between two workers, later led to the death of one in Peelamedu here.

According to police, two of the four workers from Bihar, sharing a room in the area, had quarrel over pickle during the lunch yesterday.

This led to argument between Siddu Kumar and Bajrangi, who refused to share the pickle.

In a fit of anger Bajrangi reportedly strangled Siddu and kicked him and left the room in a huff.

Other room mates who noticed Siddu lying unconscious took him to hospital, where the doctors attended to him declared brought dead.

Police detained Bajrangi for interrogation.