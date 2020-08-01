  • Download mobile app
01 Aug 2020, Edition - 1845, Saturday
Coimbatore

Muslims hold special prayers in their houses

Covai Post Network

August 1, 2020

Coimbatore : Maintaining self distancing and adhering to lock down regulations,the Muslim community today celebrated Eid ul Adha at their residents in the city.

The festival of sacrifice was marked by prayers offered with masks and maintaining physical distance at their respective homes.

No mosques were open, following the government order to stick to lock down regulations.

Muslims were seen exchanging greetings,in various parts of the city,particularly in areas like Kottaimedu, Sundarapuram, Podanur and Selvapuram.

