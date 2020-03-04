  • Download mobile app
04 Mar 2020
Coimbatore

Muslims quench thirst of Hindu devotees in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

March 4, 2020

Coimbatore : As a symbol of communal harmony, the functionaries of Athar Jamath Mosque here Wednesday distributed water bottles to the Hindu devotees who were thronging the annual chariot pulling celebrations of Koniamman, the presiding deity of Coimbatore.

The celebrations of Chariot pulling began from the temple premises in the heart of the city and with presence of thousands of devotees thronging from different parts of the region, the traffic has to be diverted for smooth pulling of the chariot.

As the devotees have to reach the temple from far away places, the functionaries of Athar Jamaat Mosque have erected a special pandal for distributing water bottle to the thirsty devotees.

They distributed over 10,000 water bottles to the devotees, as the city started feeling a hot weather with mercury going up.

Meanwhile, a group of Muslims made arrangements for food to the devotees near Selvapuram, thus cementing the brotherly bond between two communities.

