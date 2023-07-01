Need for constant updating of technical advancements stressed

Covai Post Network

The Award Ceremony 2023 for Mechanical and Allied Engineering Programmes (UG and PG Programmes of the Departments of Automobile Engg, Biotech, Civil Engg, Fashion Tech, Mechanical Engg, Metallurgical Engg, Production Engg and Textile Tech) of PSG College of Technology (which is one of the foremost institutions under PSG & Sons’ Charities Trust) was held on 1st July 2023 at 5.00 PM at the College Quadrangle.

Mr L Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG & Sons’ Charities presided over the function. Dr P R Thyla, Professor and Head of Mechanical Engineering Department delivered the welcome address. Principal Dr K Prakasan in his address highlighted the students’ achievements during the academic year 2022-2023.

Chief guest Mr Yogesh Zope, Chief Information Officer, Bharat Forge Limited, Pune, Maharashtra delivered the award ceremony address. After sharing the experiences of Bharat Forge in Industry 4.0, he stressed the importance of updating the technical advancements. While speaking on the impact of digital technologies, he pointed out that by enhancing connectivity, financial inclusion, access to trade and public services, technology can be a great equalizer. Further, in education, he said, virtual learning environments and distance learning have opened up programmes to students who would otherwise be excluded. He concluded his talk by saying that even though, today, digital technologies such as data pooling and AI are used to track and diagnose issues in agriculture, health, and the environment, or to perform daily tasks, how to manage these developments is the subject of much discussion – nationally and internationally.

Finally, seven hundred forty-five students received their certificates in the ceremony. Each branch topper was honored with gold medal.