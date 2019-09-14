Neglect of agri sector led to economy slow down: farmers

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A farmers body today attributed the economy slow down in India to total neglect of agricultural sector.

The contribution of the agriculture sector to the nation’s economy was 65 per cent in 1947, which has gradually come down to 15 per cent now, Federation of Tamil Nadu Agriculturists Association Convener, S Nallasamy told reporters here.

Stating that depending on the import of edible oil and pulses has seriously impacted the foreign exchange reserves, he said that the government was earmarking only 2.5 per cent for agriculture in the budget.

On pension for farmers announced by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Nallasamy said this should be on par with government employees and teachers.