Negotiations on with Government for increasing Covid19 treatment charges

Coimbatore : Negotiations are on with Tamil Nadu Government for increasing the treatment charges for Covid-19 patients at private hospitals, Coimbatore Chapter of Indian Medical

Association (IMA) said Friday.

The government has fixed rs.7,500 per day for treatment and Rs.15,000 for ICU to the infected persons in private hospitals, as against the original cost of Rs.22,000 and Rs.35,000 respectively, IMA Secretary, Dr A K Ravikumar

told reporters here.

IMA has already submitted a representation seeking hike in the treatment charges and expected a positive result from the Government, Ravikumar said.

Manpower shortage is the major problem and the hospitals have to pay more and also give incentives and insurance coverages and frequently motivate to retain the staff, the cost of which reflected on the patients, he pointed out.

Another major problem is the lack of adequate testing and collection centres in rural and semi-urban areas, which increased the load of Government labs.

Stating that about 85 per cent Covid cases were asymptomatic and most of the patients who visit the non-covid hospital and clinics may be positive, he said that in such cases the private hospital were forced to do covid tests

before taking up for any procedures and admissions.

Amid closure threats, if the hospital or clinic happens to get a positive patient, most of the health care professionals were doing service and also get affected with Covid and many have lost their lives, including IMA State senior

vice-president, Dr G Kothandarama from Rajapalayam, he said.

Stating that over 50 doctors have died, including 32 RTPCR Covid positive, 15 suspected symptoms, 11 non-covid and a Siddha doctor with Covid, Ravikumar said that these doctors deserved privileges, reliefs and State honors as given to police, military officials or the politicians, as doctors were giving their maximum to save the patients as front line workers.

Ravikumar also lauded the Centre and State government for successfully managing to contain the spread with their efforts, which otherwise would have been on a larger dimension.