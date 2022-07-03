NEHRU ARTS AND SCIENCE COLLEGE 20th Graduation Day Ceremony

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore – We are proud to say that 29 Students have been awarded with I Rank and the degree. Total 856 Under Graduate and Post Graduate students have been awarded with the degree of Bharathiar University.

20th Graduation Day ceremony was solemnized in Nehru Arts and Science College on 02.07.2022 at P. K. Das Memorial Auditorium. The Function began with the Academic Procession of the Principal, Chief Guest, Managing Trustee, Secretary and the HoDs.

Dr. B. ANIRUDHAN, Principal, Nehru Arts and Science College, welcomed the Graduates. In addition he expressed his vision for the future and stressed the students to envisage the growth through their sincere efforts towards the societal development.

Pof. Dr. VAIDEHI VIJAYAKUMAR Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Mother Teresa Women’s University Kodaikanal was the Chief Guest. In her inaugural address, she pointed out the Significance of Higher Education. She stated that Teachers must act as Mentor and Trainer by enhancing the students to manifest their knowledge for the development of Our Nation.

Dr. CHAITANYA KRISHNAKUMAR, Nehru Group of Institutions, in her felicitation address, congratulated the graduates. She emphasized that the students must be trained in relevance with the real need of the hour. She also highlighted the values which enhances students to empower themselves in all walks of life. He insisted the importance of Academic Enrichment of Students and they must exhibit it for the benefit of the Society. He emphasized that the students must be trained in accordance with the requirements of the Industry and the needs of the Society. He also highlighted that the Higher Education system should mould the students to elevate them to the Pinnacle of Success.

Dr. S. JAYAPRIYA, Convener of the programme proposed the Vote of Thanks.

Prof. Dr. VAIDEHI VIJAYAKUMAR Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Mother Teresa Women’s University Kodaikanal handed over the degree certificate to the student on the 20th Graduation day at Nehru Arts and Science College. In the picture From Left to right Dr. B. ANIRUDHAN, Principal, Nehru Arts and Science College & Dr. CHAITANYA KRISHNAKUMAR, Management Representative, Nehru Group of Institutions and Correspondent, Nehru International School.

Rank holder of Nehru Arts and Science college students taking group photo with chief guest Prof. Dr. VAIDEHI VIJAYAKUMAR Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Mother Teresa Women’s University Kodaikanal and (From Left to right) Dr. B. ANIRUDHAN, Principal, Nehru Arts and Science College & Dr. CHAITANYA KRISHNAKUMAR, Management Representative, Nehru Group of Institutions and Correspondent, Nehru International School.