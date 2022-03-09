NEHRU ARTS AND SCIENCE COLLEGE ORGANISED WOMEN’S DAY

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, 8th March 2022 – Nehru Arts and Science College has initiated the Nehru Centre for Women Excellence on 7th November 2017 with the aim of providing various training, awareness and life-guiding program to the female students and rural and urban women to compete with the competitive world. The center has various plans to elevate the lifestyle and social status of women. Other women related committees such as Sexual Harassment, Women Empowerment and Grievance Redressal are functioning in the college under the able guidance of Nehru Centre for Women Excellence.

Nehru Centre for Women Excellence, Nehru Arts and Science College Celebrated Women’s Day on 08.3.2022 in college premises. There were more than 300 women students actively participated in the celebration. Dr.B.ANIRUDHAN, Principal, Nehru Arts and Science College welcomed the gathering.

Adv. Dr P. KRISHNADAS, Managing Trustee& Chairman, Nehru Group of Institutions delivered presidential address. Stressed the importance of women’s health and how they should balance their career life and personal life without stress.

Dr. A. NIRMALA, Dean, Coimbatore Medical College was the chief guest of the day. In key note address she emphasized woman should be individual and Autonomous. She is not depended to anyone and should be aware of herself in this twenty first century. She stressed on women health & education and women empowerment.

Ms. SARITHA RAVEENDRANATH, Current Mrs Kerala, Global URF Award Winner was the guest of honour of the day. She highlighted the success and social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

Dr.P.KRISHNAKUMAR, CEO& Secretary Nehru Group of Institutions delivered Felicitation address. Dr. M. KANAGARATHINAM, Director, Nehru Centre for Women Excellence Proposed vote of thanks.