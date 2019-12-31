New born baby found buried in Kothagiri estate

Covai Post Network

Ooty, Dec 31 :A few tea estate workers in Kothagiri near here were shell-shocked when they found the body of a new born male baby buried in the estate Tuesday.

According to police, the workers in Kettikambai Gundlupet Colony, some 25 kms from here, noticed a leg of a child popping up in the air from earth and immediately informed the estate management and police.

Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and investigations on whether it was buried following premature birth or abandoned by someone.