  • Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah briefs media over KJ George being booked in DySP suicide case
  • SC issues guidelines to govt. for crackdown on the infamous Blue Whale Challenge
  • Madras HC dismisses PIL against Mersal
  • Kamal Haasan warns of floods in Chennai; Says govt. turning blind eye to dumping waste in Kosasthalaiyar creek
  • Audio tape released of BJP leader Varun Patel offering bribe to Patidar leader Narendra Patel
New Coimbatore-Jabalpur weekly special trains from Nov

Covai Post Network
October 27, 2017
Railways will run Coimbatore-Jabalpur-Coimbatore special trains from November to December to clear the rush.

Train 02198/02197 Coimbatore-Jabalpur-Coimbatore Weekly Superfast Special will run from Jabalpur on Saturdays from November 4 to December 30.

From Coimbatore it will be on Mondays from November 6 to January 1. There will be nine services, an official statement said.

Train 02197 will leave Coimbatore at 7:05 pm on Mondays and reach Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) at 10:20 am on Wednesdays.

Train 02198 will leave Jabalpur at 11 am on Saturdays to arrive at Coimbatore at 3:40 am on Mondays.

There will be change in the operation of trains between Salem and Coimbatore on October 30 and November 1 due to track and signal maintenance works at Irugur.

Train 13352 Alleppey-Dhanbad Tata Express will be delayed by 70 minutes on these days and the return train by 20 minutes.

Train 12678 Ernakulam-Bengaluru Express will be delayed by 40 minutes and return train by 20 minutes.

Train 16859 Chennai-Egmore Mangalore Express will be delayed by 20 minutes.

Train 12675 Chennai-Central Coimbatore Kovai Express and the return train will be delayed for 55 minutes.

Train 12243 Chennai Central Coimbatore Shatabdi Express will be delayed for 40 minutes.

