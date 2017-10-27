New Coimbatore-Jabalpur weekly special trains from Nov

Railways will run Coimbatore-Jabalpur-Coimbatore special trains from November to December to clear the rush.
Train 02198/02197 Coimbatore-Jabalpur-Coimbatore Weekly Superfast Special will run from Jabalpur on Saturdays from November 4 to December 30.
From Coimbatore it will be on Mondays from November 6 to January 1. There will be nine services, an official statement said.
Train 02197 will leave Coimbatore at 7:05 pm on Mondays and reach Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) at 10:20 am on Wednesdays.
Train 02198 will leave Jabalpur at 11 am on Saturdays to arrive at Coimbatore at 3:40 am on Mondays.
There will be change in the operation of trains between Salem and Coimbatore on October 30 and November 1 due to track and signal maintenance works at Irugur.
Train 13352 Alleppey-Dhanbad Tata Express will be delayed by 70 minutes on these days and the return train by 20 minutes.
Train 12678 Ernakulam-Bengaluru Express will be delayed by 40 minutes and return train by 20 minutes.
Train 16859 Chennai-Egmore Mangalore Express will be delayed by 20 minutes.
Train 12675 Chennai-Central Coimbatore Kovai Express and the return train will be delayed for 55 minutes.
Train 12243 Chennai Central Coimbatore Shatabdi Express will be delayed for 40 minutes.
