New DMK in-charges assumes charge in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : The recently appointed DMK district incharges today assumed charge here.

While DMK MLA N Karthik took charge as Urban East District in-charge, Payyagounder as Urban West District in charge, C R Ramachandran as City North District in-charge, Tendral Selvaraj as City South District in-charge and Senathipathy as City East district in-charge.

Earlier all the new functionaries garlanded the statue of former chief minister C N Annadurai, portrait of M Karunanidhi and Statue of Periyar at Gandhipuram.

Party president M K Stalin has added one more district to the existing four, taking the total now to five.

All the functionaries also paid floral tributes to the photograph of DMK senior leader and former union minister, Murasoli Maran on the occasion of his 87th birthday.